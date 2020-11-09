BJP converted J&K into testing laboratory: NC

National Conference provincial President, Nasir Aslam Wani on Mnday said BJP has come out in its “true colors debunking its farce claims on development”, saying the slanderous statements emanating from BJP were reflective of its frustration.

While addressing the meeting of party ‘s Srinagar district functionaries, Wani said past half a decade would go down as the decade which precipitated Kashmir’s free fall in development, and governance, saying the incumbent government’s indifference to day to day issues of people have aggravated the situation.

“Far from delivering on its promises, the BJP has pushed the entire region into chaos. The disdain it nurtures for democracy is also not hidden from anybody. The statements emanating from BJP members reveal their frustration and jittery on account of their losing public support in the plains of Jammu,” Wani said.

He said people have lately come to understand that BJP’s so-called development agenda was a “phony to shear people of J&K from their rights.” With little understanding of the situation the BJP has plunged the entire region into chaos and confusion, “he said.

Wani said J&K has become a “testing laboratory of injudicious and ill-considered policies” of the government of India and that on an everyday basis the administration was coming up with flawed orders and policies.”

“The life of a common Kashmiri continues to remain on edge due to the unilateral and unconstitutional measures which were taken on the August 5 last year and the successive clampdown and COVID19 induced lockdown. Far from assuaging the situation by making amends to the wrongs committed by it, the incumbent ruling dispensation at the center is rampantly carrying on its mission of disenfranchising Kashmiris, giving a damn to the interests of the people of J&K in particular and the country in general,” he said.

Meanwhile, prominent socio-political activist from Pandrethan, Amjad Hussain Mir and Abdul Gani of Rawalpora joined the party on the occasion. The new entrants were welcomed by the party’s provincial President, who hoped that the party would benefit from their joining. Besides, party functionaries from Srinagar, district President, Peer Afaq, Ahsan Pardesi and Block President Amira Kadal, Rafiq Ilahi were also present on the occasion.

A meeting of Party’s women wing functionaries also took place at the party headquarters. The meet was presided over by the NC’s Women’s wing state resident. The meeting saw a large participation of the party’s provincial committee, district and block functionaries. On the occasion, scores of women activists from Sopore and Bandipora joined the party. The new entrants were welcomed by party’s Women’s wing President, Shameema Firdous. Among others, the party’s provincial President (Kashmir)Sabiya Qadri was also present on the occasion.