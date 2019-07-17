BJP delegation, KVIC Chairman, others meet Governor

A delegation of BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP), comprising, Speaker Legislative Assembly, Nirmal Singh, former minister, Shakti Parihar, and former Member Legislative Assembly, Daleep Singh, met the Governor, Satya Pal Malik, here at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Advisor Vijay Kumar and Director General of Police, Dilbagh Singh, were also present on the occasion.

Also Read | Chairperson KVIC, Renzushah meet Governor

The delegation expressed concern regarding “growing threats to the safety and security of people, illegal encroachments on forest land, and incidences of bovine smuggling in the erstwhile Doda region”.

It demanded strengthening of the security apparatus, including Village Defence Committees, and provision of mobile bunkers.

Vinai Kumar Saxena, Chairman, Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), also met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.

Saxena discussed the promotion and implementation of programs for the development of Khadi and other village industries with the Governor.

Meanwhile, DrSatbirBedi, Chairperson, National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE), also met the Governor and apprised him about the ongoing initiatives of the NCTE for improving standards of education system throughout the country.

Bedi also informed the Governor about the challenges NCTE is facing.

Also Read | LC Deputy Chairman meets Guv

Furthermore, Rakesh Jain, AkhilBharatiyaSehSanyojak, ParyavaranGatividhi (RSS), also met the Governor at the Raj Bhavan.