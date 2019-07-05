BJP expels BJYM ex district president Bandipora

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

BJP has expelled party’s youth wing former district president Bandipora from basic membership of the party.

Party General Secretary (Org), Ashok Kaul has taken this decision to expel former BJYM district president Bandipora Adil Ali Buhroo from basic after many complaints were received against him.

“Adil Buhroo was involved in anti-party activities and there were corruption allegations against him also,” Kaul said.

BJYM, state vice president, Bilal Parry in a statement appealed the general public and government officials not to fall in Adil Buhroo’s trap. “BJP has expelled him from the party,” he said.