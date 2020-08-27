BJP felicitates Andrabi

J&K BJP Thursday organized an event to felicitate senior party leader Darakhshan Andrabi for winning “India Inspiration Women Award-2020”, in the field of social services.

A statement said Ashok Koul, J&K BJP General Secretary (Organisation) presided over the event while as party General Secretary, Sunil Sharma; General Secretary and In-charge BJP Kashmir, Vibodh Gupta; BJP Vice President Sofi Muhammad Yousuf; spokesperson Altaf Thakur, Arif Raja, Asif Masudi, Manzoor Bhat and all 10 BJP district Presidents of Kashmir were part of the event.

The leaders presented a shawl to Andrabi and praised her contribution as a social and political personality. Koul said commitment of Andrabi towards her work was amazing. “She silently works wonders in her fields of activity. Dr Sahiba is an inspiring leader of our party,” Koul said, describing her as a committed public representative.

Thanking the party leaders, Andrabi said her energy and motivation to serve people comes from her party. “Politics to me is only a potent way to serve common people. I strongly believe that BJP has vision and capacity to re-built new Jammu & Kashmir,” she said.