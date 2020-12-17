Kashmir, Today's Paper
BJP got rid of dynastic families for all times to come: Darakhshan

J&K spokeswoman of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Darakhshan Andrabi Thursday said the biggest issue of Kashmir was the politics of “dynastic families” and BJP had got rid of them for all times to come.

A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing a rally in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir, she said J&K needed to substitute the old-rotten political system with the BJP’s development and all-inclusive political ideology and approach. Andrabi said those who erected their “political castles” on the “rant of Kashmir issue” gave birth to thousands of issues confronting a common man in J&K.

“Peace, progress and prosperity is what the new generation of J&K is aspiring for and after the abrogation of the special status of dynasts in J&K, we have begun transforming J&K into the real heaven on the earth,” she said.

Abdrabi said that BJP feels proud to unfurl the tricolour in former chief minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Muft’s vicinity.  Earlier, BJP national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain also spoke on the occasion.

