BJP in J&K a democratic reality: Darakhshan

Blaming National Conference (NC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Congress of destroying J&K for the past 70 years, BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) spokeswoman DarakhshanAndrabi Saturday said the saffron party in J&K was a democratic reality.

In a statement issued here, Andrabi said that since 1947, NC and Congress played “hide and seek” with the people of J&K for their power game.

“All the problems of J&K are created by them and nurtured by them for their personal gains,” she said. “PDP was the extension of Congress and NC.” Andrabi said agitations, agreements, resolutions, hand-shakes and then again agitations were the contribution of the three parties for decades.

“Their dwindling stands created uncertain situations for 70 years and people suffered beyond measure because of this political approach,” she said. “This myopic politics forced us to face the long spell of bloodbath in J&K. All profit-making bodies were turned into defunct entities. They destroyed our mineral production. We have thousands of sick industries. They failed SRTC. They ruined J&K Bank. The list is long.”

Andrabi said PDP President Mehbooba Mufti’s statement about BJP’s entry into J&K was unfortunate and speaks volumes about her mindset. The BJP spokeswoman also slammed NC President Farooq Abdullah for his “autonomy rhetoric”.