BJP, 'its ilk' getting free run: NC

National Conference Monday said the New Delhi was sabotaging the participation of parties other than BJP and the “king’s party” in the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

In a statement issued here, NC said that the measure of denying a level-playing field to all the parties was intended to help the BJP and its “ilk”.

Condemning the “vindictive” actions of stopping the candidates of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) from campaigning in the name of security, NC spokesman, Imran Nabi Dar in a statement said it reeks of a malicious and purposive discrimination meant to help the “king’s party”.

He said that the measure of denying the level playing field by confining PAGD candidates to hotels and security zones suggests that New Delhi was up to some mischief.

“It is very evident from the fact that BJP and its ilk are given security cover and accorded facilities to campaign by the authorities while others far from being provided necessary security and other facilities are being locked up in security zones and hotels,” he said.