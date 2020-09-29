Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Bandipora,
UPDATED: September 30, 2020, 12:33 AM

BJP kick-starts 'Atmanirbhar Bharat week'

Representational Pic

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesman Altaf Thakur and senior party leaders Tuesday announced the start of “Aatmanirbhar Bharat week” in a bid to reach out to people to ensure on the spot grievance redressal.

This was announced by Thakur and Arif Raja in a press conference at north Kashmir’s Bandipora district in presence of district President Abdur Rehman Tikray.

 Thakur said BJP has successfully concluded Sewa Safta which coincided with the birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendera Modi on September 17 and was followed by blood donation camps across Kashmir.

“The Atmanirbhar Bharat week started from today and in the upcoming week, BJP leaders will reach out to the poor people of Kashmir and ensure their grievances are addressed,” Thakur said.

