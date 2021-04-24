BJP launches COVID-19 helpline in Kashmir

BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) has setup 24X7 COVID-19 helpline to provide help to the people of Kashmir battling coronavirus.

A statement of BJP Kashmir unit issued here said that launching the helpline numbers, a BJP spokesman said that the party was committed to serve the people and was going by the policy set by Prime Minister NarendraModi to help those in need due to COVID-19.

The BJP statement said that people could also get information from the helpline numbers related to availability of beds and ventilators in government and private hospitals.

The statement said that the BJP’s COVID-19 control room numbers are 01942312900 and +911943569874’; Ali Muhammad Mir 9419071480; Altaf Thakur 9419531372; Arif Raja 9419868635; ManzoorBhat 9469000077; Bilal Parray 9419670009; Anwar Khan 9797111132; Salinder Singh 7780890403 and AsifMasoodi 9419006941.