BJP leader asks anganwadi workers to shun protests

Jammu and Kashmir anganwadi workers and helpers are being “exploited” by some political leaders for their vested interests, BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) state spokesperson Altaf Thakur today said.
Thakur appealed the anganwadi workers and helpers to “shun protests, return to their work, and not fall prey the vested interests — politicians or some trade union leaders.”
Thakur said the government has taken two important decisions for the welfare of anganwadi workers and helpers, and also to provide proper nutrition to children.