BJP made law hostage across country: JKNPP

Jammu Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP) on Friday hit out at BJP, saying it has made rule of the law “hostage” across the country.

In a statement the party also criticized the “selective approach” of BJP-led government and added those belong to other parties were being evacuated from the government accommodations while BJP men who does not own any official position enjoys ministerial accommodations in J&K.

“BJP has made law hostage both at Central and UT level which has given birth to uncertainty and lawlessness,” said party’s senior leader Harsh Dev Singh. “The party runs affairs of the Country as per its whims and wishes.”

He lashed out at the BJP leaders and said that they have no respect and honor for law. “Be it at Central level or UT, BJP leaders and its activists are dishonoring law and trampling it under feet,” he said.

While criticizing the rule of BJP government at the Centre, JKNPP leader said freedom of expression has been “stifled” across the country as no one was being allowed to speak freely against injustice.

“Those who wish to speak with liberty are being muffled by agencies as investigations are being ordered to keep them silent,” he said. “BJP is acting as judge, jury and executioner across the Country”. While appealing J&K Lieutenant Governor to intervene and implement law at uniform level, JKNPP leader said rule of law under the BJP government was “absolutely missing.”