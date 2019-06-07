BJP meet discusses Assembly poll strategy

Amid indications by the Election Commission of India that Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir might be held later this year, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a meeting on Friday to chalk out future course of action.

The meeting named as “Chintan Baithak” started on Friday evening. BJP state unit president Ravinder Raina chaired the meet and Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh, General Secretary (Org) Ashok Kaul, Dr Kavinder Gupta, Nirmal Singh and other leaders from Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh divisions participated.

“The participants will discuss about elections. We are eyeing a few seats in Kashmir. BJP wants to win a few seats in Kashmir on its own,” said a senior leader on the condition of anonymity. He said the party has built a support base during the past few years.

“We have won many panchayat and urban local bodies constituencies. We also managed to elect the mayor,” the BJP leader said.

“We won 25 seats in 2014 Assembly elections but now we want to cross the figure of 30 though publicly the party try to cross the majority mark of 44 seats. We are aiming at what was unthinkable at one point in time, that is, a BJP-led government in Jammu and Kashmir. Our focus is on the Valley,” he added.