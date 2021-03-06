BJP meet focuses on JK youth |Party's 2-day executive committee meeting starts in Katra

The senior leaders of BharatiyaJanta Party (BJP) Saturday asked the party leaders and functionaries to start a mass youth contact programme saying that the youth were the future of Jammu and Kashmir.

On the first day of the two-day executive committee meeting of the saffron party that started in Katra on Saturday, senior BJP leaders asked the party leaders and office bearers to organise camps for youth in every nook and corner of J&K.

On the first day, the meeting chaired by BJP J&K President RavinderRaina was attended by over 40 office bearers besides senior leaders including Ashok Kaul, Vibodh Gupta and Sunil Sharma.

On the second day, BJP’s National General Secretary and incharge J&K and Ladakh, Tarun Chug and party’s co-incharge J&K AshishSood are scheduled to attend the meeting.

All these leaders were scheduled to arrive in Jammu on Saturday where from they would straightway leave for Katra.

“Today the leaders and office bearers were asked to start a mass contact programme in Kashmir as well as Jammu,” said a senior BJP leader who was part of the meeting. “Youth is the future and leaders were asked not to leave any stone unturned to reach out to them through mass-contact programmes.”

He said that the senior BJP leader told the party leaders and office bearers to inform the J&K youth about the various schemes launched by Prime Minister NarendraModi.

On the first day of the meeting, the party’s organisational set up was discussed.

“The performance during the previous year was also reviewed and gains and losses were discussed,” the senior BJP leader said. “The problems faced by the cadre, particularly in Kashmir were also discussed threadbare.”

From Kashmir, BJP leaders Sofi Yusuf, Ali Muhammad, Altaf Thakur, and ManzoorBhat, all district presidents and constituency heads are participating in the meeting.

The senior BJP leader said that on Sunday, during the working committee meeting, the party is going to pass a resolution and thank the people of J&K for reposing trust in BJP during the District Development Council (DDC) polls.

“A wide range of issues will be discussed and resolutions passed on the second day,” he said.

The senior BJP leader said that in the office bearers’ meeting, the BJP leaders were also asked to make efforts to ensure more success of the party in Kashmir.

“We were told that in DDC polls, BJP did well in Kashmir,” he said. “We were asked to make the party stronger so that the party wins more in Kashmir.”