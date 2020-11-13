BJP National Gen Secy to visit Kashmir on Tuesday

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary Tarun Chugh is arriving here Tuesday in connection with the District Development Council (DDC) polls while the saffron party reviewed strategy for the polls in central Kashmir on Friday.

Chug will take the overall review of preparedness of DDC polls in Kashmir and meet BJP leaders here.

“He will chair meetings of senior BJP leaders here,” BJP spokesperson, Altaf Thakur said. “He will also meet district presidents for the feedback about DDC polls.”

Senior BJP leaders said that so far it had not been decided whether more senior leaders would visit Kashmir for campaigning.

“That too will be decided after Chugh’s Valley visit,” a senior BJP leader said.

During a meeting, the party also reviewed the strategy for DDC polls for central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

The party also formed teams to look into matters related to elections in Kashmir.

The meeting was presided over by BJP General Secretary (Organisation), Ashok Kaul and attended by party leaders from Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal.

“We were asked not to leave any stone unturned during election campaigning in our areas of responsibility,” a BJP leader from Srinagar, who participated in meeting, told Greater Kashmir. “We were asked to get votes on developmental issues.”

The party, on the directions of the BJP top brass, also formed teams that would work on district-specific and constituency-specific local issues.

They would also regularly hold media and social media briefings regarding the DCC polls in Kashmir.

Those who were part of teams for Kashmir included Altaf Thakur, Rajni Sethi, G L Raina, Drakshan Andrabi and Sunil Sethi.

The party has also entrusted Darakshan Andrabi, Ashok Bhat and Dr Rafi with duties as publicity incharge while Mazoor Bhat for media management.

The social media responsibility has been given to Bilal Parray.