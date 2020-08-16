BJP needs to reconcile with ground reality: Rafi Mir

Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party leader Rafi Ahmad Mir Sunday warned the BJP to stop playing politics over Kashmir.

Accusing the BJP of employing “dirty tricks” to hold on to Kashmir, Mir said the party continues to play games and using all unfair means to prevent a political contest to retain its false monopoly.

Responding to the remarks of a senior BJP leader, Mir said the local mainstream leaders from the Valley have got a trust deficit in legacy which was further deepened by the BJP government by abrogation of J&K’s special status and downgrading the state into a Union territory.

Mir said the BJP leaders were often seen to cross limits and comment on behalf of the Union government. “As a political party, BJP can’t issue statements on behalf of Home Ministry. They must learn basic political ethics,” Mir said.

He said it was ironical that the BJP was claiming to represent voices of people of Kashmir when their anti-youth policies were known to everybody.

“Demonising the mainstream leaders of Kashmir is their idea of politics. Thousands of youth have been framed in false cases, yet there is no word from them,” said Mir.

He said the “development” they were selling to people was a fundamental right and a tax payer was entitled to it.

Mir said BJP only knows to use Kashmir situation as a political tool to climb the ladder of power.

“The development process is guided either by narrow political considerations or the objective of providing contracts to favourite contractors, with a major chunk of funds going into the pockets of politicians,” said Mir.

He said BJP was the only beneficiary of the atmosphere of intimidation in Valley, which enables it to carry on with its monopoly. “If the situation improves and an election is held in a true democratic spirit, probably they will reckon with the ground reality,” he said.

Mir said BJP leaders were deriving sadistic pleasure from the present situation and their remarks over the restoration of statehood to J&K, 4G connectivity, domicile rules, outsourcing of mining block only reflects they see Kashmir as their private limited corporation.