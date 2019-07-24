'BJP only political party that created true democracy'

Bharatiya Janata Party state General Secretary Ashok Kaul on Thursday said that BJP is the only political party that created true democracy in the country.
This was stated by Kaul during the membership drive carried out in Anantnag district of southern Kashmir on Thursday.
Laying thrust on the importance of membership campaign, he said, “People are joining the party after realizing its pro-people agenda based on no discrimination on the basis of creed and caste,” Kaul said. He said the BJP, “We are aspiring target of 17 lakh membership by party in J&K.” The membership programme was organized by Chairman Municipal Committee Devsar Mushtaq Ahmad. Meanwhile BJP State Minority Morcha Working Committee held a meeting at TRC Srinagar to discuss the organizational and policy matters.