BJP organizes road rally to kickstart membership drive in Bandipora

In a first, Bharatiya Janta Party on Saturday organized a road rally in north Kashmir’s Bandipora to kickstart membership drive in the district.

Scores of party workers led by senior leaders of the party including state vice-president BJP Dr. Ali Mohammad Mir, state spokesperson Altaf Thakur and MLC Surinder Ambardar took out a rally from district office to Nowpora chowk.

Talking to reporters, Ali Mohammad Mir said that the party had decided to initiate membership drive from Bandipora and that they organized a road rally besides workers meeting to kick start the drive.

He said that it is the birthday of the party founder Syama Prasad Mukherji today and that is why the party has started the membership drive.

He claimed that hundreds of people participated in the rally and the membership drive.