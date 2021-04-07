BJP promises complete relief to Baba Reshi fire victims

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Wednesday assured the fire victims of Baba Reshi complete relief from the administration.

A statement of BJP issued here said that the BJP spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Wednesday visited the Baba Reshi area of Tangmarg in north Kashmir and met the fire victims and assessed the loss of property.

The statement said that talking to the people she expressed her sympathies over the losses incurred by the traders in the midnight blaze. “The incident has gutted merchandise worth lakhs of rupees. I share the pain of the traders who have sustained immense losses in the unfortunate incident. I will follow the relief process personally and I assure the victims that due relief will be provided to the sufferers,” Andrabi said. The BJP statement said that she was told that most of the destroyed shops had no insurance cover and so it was the duty of the district and divisional administration to come to their rescue.