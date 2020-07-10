BJP seeks enhanced security to Kashmir-based political leaders

The BJP on Friday demanded enhanced security cover to Valley-based political leaders.

The party raised the demand two days after its senior member, Waseem Bari, his father and brother was killed in a militant attack in Bandipora district of northern Kashmir.

“It is very important to provide security to all the active political workers of all the political parties – be it the NC, the PDP, the Congress or the BJP – who have threat perception,” BJP’s J&K unit President Ravinder Raina told reporters here.

He said those who participate in the democratic process make the democracy and law of the land stronger.

“We will not get bogged down by such attacks. Our workers are like tigers. The popularity of the BJP is growing in Kashmir day after day and Pakistan is finding this hard to digest,” said Raina after paying tribute to slain BJP leaders at party headquarters here.

The party spokesman Altaf Thakur said security was the need of the hour for politicians. “Our thousands of workers and leaders are facing difficulties because of no security,” he said.

At BJP headquarters a “Shradhanjali Karyakram” was organized by the party during which floral tributes were paid to the slain party leader.

Raina said BJP fully stands by Bari’s family in this difficult hour. He said nobody can fill the void caused by the death of a precious lives and the BJP will make it sure that the culprits be brought to book.

He expressed sympathy to grief-stricken family of slain BJP leaders and reiterated that party will neither forgive nor forget sacrifice rendered by Bari and his family.

“He was true patriotic who always used his efforts in strengthening nationalism in Kashmir”, Raina said. “He was a tiger of our party. Those who killed him will not be spared”

The BJP chief said Pakistan was “leaving no stone unturned to destabilize peace in Kashmir.” “The fresh killing incident of political workers in Bandipora should be seen in this context.”