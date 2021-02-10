'BJP stands for J&K's Sufi-Reshi culture'

Bharatiya Janata Party spokeswoman Darakhshan Andrabi Wednesday said that the saffron party stands for Jammu and Kashmir’s rich Sufi-Reshi culture.

A statement of BJP issued here quoted Andrabi while addressing the people in Kund valley of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district as saying that Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government at New Delhi was seriously considering the proposal of declaring all Sufi shrines as the spiritual tourism destinations in J&K.

“This will not only restore our traditional outlooks but also strengthen the Sufi teachings in J&K among the masses. These shrines need to be developed as real spiritual centers and the central government and LG ManojSinha’s administration is serious about it,” she said in the statement.

Andrabi said BJP stands for the Sufi-Reshi culture of J&K and it would continue to strengthen this magnificent peaceful ideology in the region.

She said that BJP was the only political party that believes in positive practical contribution for the welfare of the people of J&K.

The BJP statement said that Andrabi had promised the people of Kund of including the area on the tourism map of J&K and submitted a memorandum to LG Sinha who accepted the demand declared the area a tourist destination last week.