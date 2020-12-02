BJP takes out tonga rally in Sopore

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) Wednesday took out a tonga rally in a Sopore village in north Kashmir to campaign for the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls.

The maiden rally organised by the BJP attracted bystanders as all the tongas participating in the rally were decorated with BJP flags.

The rally started from Mazbugh and concluded at Goodwill School in Sopore. Terming the event ‘ground changing’ for the people of Kashmir, J&K BJP General Secretary and J&K Affairs Incharge, Vibodh Gupta said that BJP would put all its efforts in restoring the pristine glory of Sopore, once known as ‘Chota London’.

Talking to media on the sideline of the rally, Gupta said Article 370 and 35-A had only brought miseries and pain to the people of Kashmir. He said it was due to the abrogation of the special status that people were witnessing BJP’s tonga rally in Sopore. He said the abrogation of Article 370 paved way for decentralisation of power which was now directly in the hands of common people.

“The special status gave birth to separatism and nurtured the dynastic politics across J&K. Their fortunes went high while a common person was rendered helpless,” Gupta said. “For the past 70 years, the dynastic politics ruined J&K and it is National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party that exploited the resources of J&K by building mansions and properties for their kith and kin.”

BJP’S J&K spokesman Abhijeet Jasrotia said in the future there would be enormous employment opportunities for the youth of J&K as more industries, hotels and educational institutions would come up.

BJP State Secretary, Fareeda Khan said woman empowerment would be priority of the government.