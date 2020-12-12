BJP unnerved by support for PAGD candidates: NC

National Conference (NC) on Saturday said the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) was shocked and unnerved by the support people of Kashmir had extended to the candidates of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) candidates in the ongoing District Development Council (DDC) polls.

A statement of NC issued here said that while addressing a public meeting to seek support for the PAGD candidate at Behibagh, Kulgam, NC General Secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said the DDC polls were proving unsuccessful to blunt the demand of people for restoration of Articles 370 and 35-A guaranteed to J&K by the constitution of India.

“The experiment has failed as the people aren’t allowing any space to the divisive forces to meet that end,” he said in the statement. “The main agenda behind conducting DDC polls was to dilute the aspirations of the people but the local government can’t be a substitute to what was spitefully snatched on August 5, 2019 from us.”

The statement said the NC’s Provincial President NasirAslamWani told the gathering that the people of J&K were not willing to trade off their self respect with anything and by supporting the PAGD candidates they were emphatically asserting their aspirations.

“Sensing an imminent drubbing in the ongoing DDC polls, BJP as a last resort tried to raise the bogey of Roshni Act, which they eventually abandoned owing to the surfacing of the names of big fishes from BJP and RSS as major beneficiaries of the act,” he said in the statement.