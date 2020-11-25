BJP using Roshni Act to defame Kashmiri politicians: ANC

Awami National Conference (ANC) Vice President Muzaffar Shah Wednesday said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was using the Roshni Act to defame Kashmiri politicians.

Addressing a gathering of Peoples Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) comprising party workers of National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) besides other parties of the amalgam in Bandipore, Shah said

He said BJP was using Roshni Act to defame political leaders of J&K.

“The Roshni Act was valid and was meant to benefit the locals but those leaders who have used this for their benefits must be taken to task,” Shah said. “But defaming all J&K leaders is not done.”

He also took a jibe at Apni Party saying that they were closely working with BJP and RSS, and requested them to join PAGD for the benefit of Kashmir.