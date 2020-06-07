BJP welcomes new recruitment rules for Class-IV jobs

J&K BJP on Sunday welcomed the new recruitment rules for the Class-IV jobs recently advertised by the government.

The party’s General Secretary, Sunil Sharma while welcoming the rules at a press conference here said they were meant for uniform opportunity to all deserving youth living in any region of J&K.

Sharma said the rules have opened new opportunities for the meritorious youth and intend to promote professionalism.

He said J&K was a single unit and the Supreme Court has already ruled that the state/UT, instead of district should be the basic unit for the recruitment process.

“The new guidelines by the J&K administration to done away with the system of district cadre post are a welcome step and it also stands in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court,” he said.

Sharma, said in order to check alleged nepotism and preferential treatment in oral interview, the system operandi of the test has been done away with, while giving chance on the basis of written tests only which will remove or minimize any chance of corruption in the recruitment processes.

Sharma said in the special recruitment rules, 10 points were reserved for the candidates from the same district while five marks for the candidate from the same division, giving advantage to the local candidates.

“But at the same time this process will enable the meritorious youngsters from any other region of the UT to prove his or her candidature on the basis of merit gained,” he said.