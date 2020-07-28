BJP's development slogans a mirage: Congress

J&K Congress President GA Mir on Tuesday lashed out at the BJP government over repealing Article 370 through “unconstitutional” and “undemocratic” methods and said the party promises of development proved to be a “mirage.”

Mir said Parliament has a right to take decisions while taking people and elected representatives into account. “But when it comes to annulment of Articles 370 and 35A, BJP resorted to unconstitutional and undemocratic way,” he said.

Mir said Congress has already expressed its concern over the decision in which BJP government dishonored J&K and divided it into “bits”.

“Prior to abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, people were plunged into darkness, voices were throttled and people were detained which was the dishonor to J&K,” said Mir.

“People were promised development at the time of annulment of the Articles but after a year later, no sign of development is visible in J&K. Water scarcity, electricity shortage and unemployment are on the rise,” he said. “Our concerns about the decisions taken on August 5 last year are almost same even today,” he said.