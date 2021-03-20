BJP's J&K chief holds first meeting with DDC candidates after polls

After the District Development Council (DDC) polls, Bharatiya janata Party’s Jammu and Kashmir President Ravinder Raina Saturday held the first interaction with the party DDC candidates and party workers at Srinagar.

He felicitated the winning candidates and other senior leaders and also boosted the morale of losing candidate by appreciating their dedication while actively participating in the DDC polls.

“You are the eyes and ears of the party in Kashmir and there is a need to work more towards a vibrant society,” Raina said.

He said that the previous government regimes failed to provide a platform to the Kashmiri youth due to which they were alienated from the mainstream.

“They never wanted to hold DDC polls in Kashmir as they were always behind the power and the chair. Another reason behind this was that poor people were neglected by their wrong policies,” Raina said.

He said that in the past 70 years, the local politicians had kept youth in dark and left them to suffer.

The BJP’s J&K chief said that they made properties with the blood of the people of J&K.

On the occasion, BJP’s J&K General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul said that the politicians were misleading people but people now were aware of their rights and were getting benefited by the policies of the Centre.

“We are committed to peace and development and will have zero tolerance against corruption in J&K and set an example of good governance,” Koul said.

BJP’s J&K Vice President Sofi Yousuf said people had accepted BJP’s leaders with open hearts and the party would in turn respect the people’s faith in them.