BJP's Kashmir unit organizes International Yoga Day in Srinagar

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kashmir unit on Friday organized the International Day of Yoga at Gindan Park Rajbagh in Srinagar.

Also Read | 3rd International Yoga Day observed across Jammu

BJP State General Secretary (org) Ashok Koul was the chief guest while guest of honor was Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta.

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Koul said that it was not about the exercise but to discover the sense of oneness within you, the world and the nature.

Also Read | Thousands mark International Yoga Day; PM Modi performs yoga in Ranchi

“Yoga is above religion, caste, colour, gender and region, it is above everything. Its origin was over 6000 years ago in India and aims to integrate the body and the mind,” he said.

He said that world has accepted the countless benefits of yoga and is celebrating the day throughout the world today and that people must adopt yoga in daily life to avail its benefits.

Also Read | 2,500 register for International Yoga Day event at Washington monument

He said that BJP believes that Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. “It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being,” Koul said.