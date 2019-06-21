Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 21, 2019, 12:32 PM

BJP's Kashmir unit organizes International Yoga Day in Srinagar

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Koul said that it was not about the exercise but to discover the sense of oneness within you, the world and the nature.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: June 21, 2019, 12:32 PM
Image source: BJP Media Centre Kashmir.

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Kashmir unit on Friday organized the International Day of Yoga at Gindan Park Rajbagh in Srinagar.

BJP State General Secretary (org) Ashok Koul was the chief guest while guest of honor was Jammu Mayor Chander Mohan Gupta.

Trending News

Create environment of trust: Modi tells Imran

Govt will ensure safe environment in JK: President Kovind

India rejects Pak media report, says not ready for talks

Operations in JK conducted in professional manner: Lt Gen Ranbir Singh

Speaking on the occasion, Ashok Koul said that it was not about the exercise but to discover the sense of oneness within you, the world and the nature.

“Yoga is above religion, caste, colour, gender and region, it is above everything. Its origin was over 6000 years ago in India and aims to integrate the body and the mind,” he said.

He said that world has accepted the countless benefits of yoga and is celebrating the day throughout the world today and that people must adopt yoga in daily life to avail its benefits.

Latest News

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces review bullet proof equipment

Shopian family seeks help in tracing missing woman

Authorities cancel Geelani's Kashmir University visit

Thousands mark International Yoga Day; PM Modi performs yoga in Ranchi

He said that BJP believes that Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. “It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfillment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being,” Koul said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News