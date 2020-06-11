BJP's Koul hits out at NC's Kamal for 'praising' Geelani

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) J&K General Secretary (organization) Ashok Koul Thursday lashed out at National Conference senior leader Sheikh Mustafa Kamal for “praising” Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Geelani and calling BJP as “anti-Muslim party.”

Koul said “Kamal has an old habit of spewing venom against other parties without knowing the reality.”

“Before speaking against BJP, one should understand the party fully. Praising a separatist leader is something one shouldn’t expect from a mainstream leader and the son of Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah who preferred India over Pakistan in 1947,” Koul said.

He said BJP has “never been anti-Muslim” and there was no religion that teaches hatred against other religion.

He said if praising Geelani at this juncture was good then situation in Kashmir would not have what it was present. “If someone who is responsible for turning Kashmir into hell is good, then what can we say,” Koul said. “It’s simply a nonsense statement.”