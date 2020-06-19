BJP's Koul reviews COVID19 situation in Kashmir

Senior BJP leader Ashok Koul on Friday reviewed the COVID19 situation in Kashmir and assessed the work of party leaders and office bears carried during the lockdown.

Koul, who is on three days visit to the Valley, said BJP has reached to “every corner in Kashmir” and people were “appreciating their work.”

He said the party’s helpline also received a large number of distressed calls from people and their priority was to support them through different means.

Several party leaders including district Presidents also presented their reports on COVID19 pandemic before Koul, who is the party’s General Secretary, Organization.

“The way BJP worked during the crisis was highly appreciable while Congress and other regional parties in Kashmir were nowhere visible on the ground. They were only issuing hallow statements to the media to divert the attention of the people,” he said.

Koul said the party’s initiatives including ‘Feed the Needy’ was among the successful programs in the Valley in which thousands were provided free ration.

He urged people and party workers to maintain social distancing and follow the health advisories to combat coronavirus.