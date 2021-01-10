BJP's promise of ending unemployment failed reality test: Mustafa Kamal

National Conference (NC) Additional General Secretary Mustafa Kamal Saturday said that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s promise of ending soaring unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir failed the test of reality.

In a statement issued here, Kamal said that contrary to generating employment, the existing avenues of employment were being shut on the unemployed, educated youth of J&K.

“The ruling BJP while rescinding Articles 370 and 35-A claimed that the measures will manifestly increase employment prospects for the local youth but the reality on the ground is completely different,” he said expressing concern over the “increasing administrative inertia, unaccountability and development deficit in Jammu and Kashmir”.

Kamal said that the appalling situation J&K was reeling under was the direct consequence of the measures taken unilaterally by the ruling BJP on August 5, 2019.

“It was claimed by the BJP that the abrogation of these articles will iron out all issues and put the region back on the track of development and prosperity but in reality the region has been plunged into an abyss of chaos and uncertainty,” he said in the statement.