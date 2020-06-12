BJP's Thakur hits out at Kamal for 'endorsing separatist ideology'

Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) spokesperson Altaf Thakur on Friday lashed out at National Conference senior leader Mustafa Kamal for “endorsing” separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s views on Kashmir.

Referring to UN resolutions, Kamal had on Thursday told reporters that Geelani “always spoke truth about Kashmir.”

Thakur said J&K was an “integral part of India, adding the UN has nothing to with Kashmir.”

“Kamal is misleading people so is his party. The people of state are wise enough to understand the motive behind such statements. They never talked about the UN resolutions in the past. Their game is over. Such type of statements won’t work now,” Thakur said.

Asserting that democracy has been “flourishing” in J&K Thakur said abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A was a “big milestone” in the history of J&K.

“These Articles have been proving otherwise. These Articles were hampering the development, depriving daughters of their property rights and facilitating corruption,” he said.

“Where is Autonomy and Self Rule?” Thakur asked National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“They have been deceiving people. They have nothing to sell now. They were befooling people by saying that they will ensure restoration of Autonomy and Self Rule. The abrogation of Articles370 and 35A was the last nail in their coffin,” he said.

Thakur said that BJP-led central government was committed to take country on the path of peace, prosperity and development.