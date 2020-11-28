BJP's women emancipation claims in J&K hollow: NC

National Conference Saturday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was ever-ready to try “dirty tricks” due to its rapidly-waning influence among the public saying that amongst other hollow promises BJP’s claim on women empowerment was also hollow.

A statement of NC issued here said that while addressing various public meets in Poonch, NC’s J&K Women’s Wing President Shameema Firdous said that BJP was purging the achievements of all the successive popular governments in J&K.

“BJP has burnt all its boats in J&K. Its proxies will also meet the same end. Jammu, which was a launch pad for BJP in 2014 has become hostile to BJP’s rank and file due to its failure to deliver on the promises it made with the people while canvassing for 2014 and 2019 elections,” she said seeking support for the candidates of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD). “People of Jammu equate BJP with corruption, nepotism, gender bias, inefficiency and double speak. People have not forgotten the duplicity of BJP and its abject failure to protect the interests of people living in Jammu region. People have made it a point to punish BJP by voting against it in the ongoing DDC polls and bid a good bye to the divisive politics.”