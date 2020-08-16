Bl'a admin felicitates GNDMHS for I-Day performance

Guru Nanak Dev Model High School (GNDMHS) here was felicitated by the district administration for its “splendid performance” during a function on I-Day.

The students of the school were awarded for performing a skit on COVID19 warriors.

Chairman of the School, Baldev Singh, while congratulating the students and staff of the said their hard work was enabling the institute to achieve new heights.

“The School is witnessing many new developments which include introduction of smart teaching methods and monthly analysis of students’ performance. The School will also soon introduce learn by playing method for kindergarten,” he said.

The School has recently enhanced sports activities and in this connection a badminton court and a football ground was inaugurated in the premises of the school.