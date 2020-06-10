BMO Handwara suspended for using 'abusive language' against staffer

Directorate of Health Services Kashmir (DHSK) on Wednesday ordered suspension of in charge Block Medical Officer (BMO), Handwara for using abusive language against a female staffer.

An official said the BMO was suspended after an enquiry team established that the officer “behaved rudely with people and used abusive language against the female staffer.”

The enquiry was initiated after a written complaint was filed by a Panchayat representative of Chowgal Handwara.

A medical officer had earlier also accused the BMO of misbehaving with his staff besides using rude language against public, following which the Doctors Association Kashmir had demanded stern action against him.

Following the complaint, the DHSK constituted the enquiry committee and directed it to submit the report within two days.

“The enquiry team furnished the enquiry report stating that the doctor concerned has not been able to prove his ability as an administrator, besides, he uses un-parliamentary language for public and abuses the female staff, thus recommending for immediate suspension of the doctor concerned,” reads an order. “Now upholding the recommendations of enquiry committee, the Incharge BMO Handwara is hereby placed under suspension and is attached with the CMO office Bandipora till further orders.”