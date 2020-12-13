Boat carrying BJP activists capsizes in Dal lake during poll rally

A boat carrying BJP activists capsized in Dal Lake during an election rally led by the party leaders, including MoS Finance Anurag Thakur and BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh.

Official sources told news agency GNS that the party had organised a boat rally in Dal lake and one of the boats carrying several activists capsized near Ghat no.17 adjacent to Chaar Chinary. However all were rescued immediately.

As a precautionary measure, those who fell in the water body were given medical attention.

Sources said that besides Anurag Thakur, who is also BJP’s DDC poll incharge for JK and BJP National Secretary Chugh, the rally was attended by Syed Shahnawaz Hussain, BJP’s national spokesperson and some local leaders including Sofi Yousuf and Altaf Thakur.