BOCA clears construction of SDH at Pahalgam

The Building Operation and Control Authority (BOCA) here has given permission for construction of Sub-District Hospital (SDH) at toursist resort of Pahalgam.

The building will come up near the existing Primary Health Center (PHC). Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Anantnag, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said the construction work on the SDH will start soon.

“The existing building would also cater to the needs of the hospital. However, the residential quarter will be dismantled and a new structure will come up there,” the CMO said.

The facility would provide much-needed relief to the people of the area, who otherwise have to travel 44 km down to Anantnag town for even minor ailments. The nearest SDH at Seer is also 35 km away from Pahalgam.

“The application for the construction of the Community Health Center (CHC) at Pahalgam has been examined in light of the proposals of the Pahalgam Master plan-2032. It has been observed the site is earmarked for medical use in the proposed land use plan,” reads the copy of permission from Chief Town Planner (CTP) to Chief Executive Officer, Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA).

It reads the height and build-up area of the proposed two-storey structure was as per norms prescribed in the Master Plan. The permission for the same was sought during the BOCA meeting of PDA held 12 September 2019, under the chairmanship of the then Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag.

Earlier, the Health department had proposed the location of the existing PHC. The PDA has laid strict guidelines for the construction of the hospital, as per the building plan approved by the CTP. It has also asked the Health department to install a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) and ensure that underground and above ground water resources were not contaminated.

“The medical waste generated on a day-to-day basis (surgical/bio) shall be disposed of scientifically as per the guidelines of the State Pollution Control Board,” reads the guidelines. It also emphasizes on providing septic tanks and soakage pits for disposal of waste from kitchen, bathrooms, lavatory, labs, and wards.