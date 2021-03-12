Kashmir, Today's Paper
Showkat Dar
Pulwama,
March 13, 2021

Body found in Pulwama orchard

A body of a man was found in an orchard at Bellov village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

According to locals, the body was seen lying in an apple orchard in the afternoon after which people informed the police. Police later took the body and after completing legal formalities, was handed over to the family.

The deceased was identified as Sameer Ahmad Rather 30 of Arigam Pulwama, which is around seven kilometers away from where the body was found. “We have handed over the body to legal heirs and at the same time the investigation into the incident has been started” a police official said.

