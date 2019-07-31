Body of 35-year old found in Pulwama in south Kashmir

The body of a 35-year old man was found at Yar Kalampora area of Shadimarg in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.
According to news agency GNS, some locals spotted the body at Yar Kalampora area and immediately informed the police.
A police team reached at the site and recovered the body.
Confirming it, a police officer identified the deceased as Abdul Gani Wagay (35) son of Ghulam Hassan Wagay of Sehpora village.
He said that the deceased according to reports was mentally unsound.
A case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up to ascertain the cause of death.