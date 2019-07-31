Body of 35-year old found in Pulwama in south Kashmir

The body of a 35-year old man was found at Yar Kalampora area of Shadimarg in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

According to news agency GNS, some locals spotted the body at Yar Kalampora area and immediately informed the police.

A police team reached at the site and recovered the body.

Confirming it, a police officer identified the deceased as Abdul Gani Wagay (35) son of Ghulam Hassan Wagay of Sehpora village.

He said that the deceased according to reports was mentally unsound.

A case under 174 CrPc has been initiated and further investigations taken up to ascertain the cause of death.