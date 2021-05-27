Kashmir, Latest News, Srinagar
Body of class 11 student fished out from Jhelum after six days in Srinagar's Noorbagh

Moomin had slipped and drowned in river Jhelum at Weer area of Chattabal on Friday.
Representational Photo
The body of a 17-year-old boy, who drowned on May 21, was fished out on Thursday morning from river Jhelum in Guzarbal area of Noorbagh in Srinagar.

Moomin Ahmad Dar, son of Abdul Rehman Dar of Chattabal, a class 11 student, had slipped and drowned in river Jhelum at Weer area of Chattabal on Friday.

A rescue operation was launched to retrieve his body, which continued for the last six days.

News agency KNO while quoting officials reported that police retrieved the body from Jhelum near Guzarbal area of Noorbagh today.

Officials said the body will be handed over to his family after legal formalities.

