The body of a deranged youth was recovered from the forest area of Cherkoot in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Saturday.

An official said that the youth from Izgund Khumriyal who was missing since January 19 was found dead in the forest area of Cherkoot.

He said that after conducting legal formalities, the body was handed over to family members for last rites.

The official identified the deceased as Javaid Ahamd Mir, son of Dilawar Mir of Izgund Khumriyal.