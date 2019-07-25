Body of drowned boy fished out after 24 hours from Jhelum in Sumbal

The body of a boy was fished out on Thursday morning, 24 hours after he drowned in Jhelum river in Shilvat area of Sumbal in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that the body of Mohammad Shafiq (14) was fished out at around 9:30 am after rescue operation was resumed today morning.

“We had to call off the rescue operation late last night as divers of Marcos couldn’t trace the body. At around 7:30 am today the rescue operation was resumed and after strenuous efforts by the divers the body was fished out,” he said.

He said that the body will be handed over to his family after medico-legal formalties.

On Wednesday, two boys had slipped into the river Jhelum near Shilvat area of Sumbal while playing on its banks.

However, one minor boy Mohammad Kafeel (08) was saved by timely intervention of locals and police while another boy drowned.