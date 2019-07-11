Body of drowned PaK boy handed over to Pakistan army in north Kashmir

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

Authorities on Thursday handed over the body of an eight-year-old of Pakistan-administered Kashmir boy whose body was fished out of Kishenganga river in Gurez valley of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

An official said that the body was handed over to Pakistan army by the officials of the district administration Bandipora, police and Indian Army at Dudgai Post Chorwan.

Also Read | Draft Srinagar Master Plan

Deputy Commissioner Bandipora, Shahbaz Mirza said that army officials along with SDM and Tehsildar Gurez handed over the body at 2 pm today via Chorwan border.

The minor boy had drowned in Neelum river in Minimarg area of Gilgit-Baltistan in Pakistan-administered Kashmir on July 08 and his body was fished out in Gurez on Tuesday.