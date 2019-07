The body of a drowned youth was fished out from a dam in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday.

According to news agency GNS, the body of Momin Manzoor of Jallsheeri who had drowned in river Jhelum on Sunday when he was taking a bath was retrieved from a dam at Uri power project-II.

A police officer confirmed to GNS and said that after legal formalities, the body will be handed over to legal heirs for last rites.