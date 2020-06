The body of a teenage girl was fished out from a power canal in Fraw area of this district on Wednesday.

Station House Officer, police station, Gund Syed Sajad said the girl had slipped into the canal on Wednesday afternoon. “After continuous searches her body was traced in the evening after a rescue operation by police and SDRF,” the SHO said.

The official identified the deceased as 17-year-old Muneeza Jan, daughter of Bashir Ahmed Kasana of Sumbal, Gund.