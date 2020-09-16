Kashmir, Today's Paper
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri,
UPDATED: September 17, 2020, 12:51 AM

Body of man killed at LoC retrieved: Police

Representational pic
Army on Wednesday retrieved body of 39-year-old man who was shot dead by the border security force in ‘no man’s land’ at LoC in Dulanja village of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Kamran Chack son of Mohammad Nazir of Bandi, Sochian, district Hattian Bala in Pakistan administrated Kashmir (PaK), police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Uri, Mohammad Ashraf confirmed that the army had retrieved the body. “We have received it and its post-mortem was conducted at sub-district hospital (SDH) Uri,” he said.

He said the body had been kept in the mortuary of the hospital.  “Further action will be taken only after the directions from the higher ups,” he said.

Police had on Tuesday said that BSF shot dead an individual who was observed moving suspiciously across the fence at LoC in Uri.  “The man also ignored the verbal warnings of the BSF and threw some papers across the fence.”

