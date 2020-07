Police on Tuesday said it recovered body of a missing boy from Madumati nallah near police line here.

The deceased has been identified as 6-year-old Anees Rafiq Lone of Sumlar Bandipora.

Anees, as per reports had visited his maternal uncle’s home at Muslim Abad Bandipora. However, he went missing on Monday.

Despite hectic efforts, the boy could not be traced. This morning his body was spotted in the nallah, said a police official.