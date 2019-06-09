Body of missing man found in Doda forest

The body of a missing villager was found on Sunday in a forest area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar son of Shiv Kumar resident of Khashli Tehsil Phagsoo in Doda district.

A police official said that the deceased had gone missing on May 31st, 2019.

He said that the police spotted the body lying at Gallu Pass forest.

“Proceedings under 174 Crpc have been initiated and investigation taken up to ascertain whether it is case of accident or murder,” SHO Thathri said.