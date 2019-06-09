Kashmir
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Doda,
UPDATED: June 9, 2019, 5:21 PM

Body of missing man found in Doda forest

“Proceedings under 174 Crpc have been initiated and investigation taken up to ascertain whether it is case of accident or murder,” SHO Thathri said.
Tahir Nadeem Khan Yusafzai
Doda,
UPDATED: June 9, 2019, 5:21 PM

The body of a missing villager was found on Sunday in a forest area of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

The deceased was identified as Ramesh Kumar son of Shiv Kumar resident of Khashli Tehsil Phagsoo in Doda district.

Trending News

Chairman J&K Bank Parvez Ahmad sacked

Jaish militant killed in Verinag gunfight

Indo-Pak armies exchange fire

File Pic

J&K may get 200 more MBBS seats for underprivileged students

A police official said that the deceased had gone missing on May 31st, 2019.

He said that the police spotted the body lying at Gallu Pass forest.

“Proceedings under 174 Crpc have been initiated and investigation taken up to ascertain whether it is case of accident or murder,” SHO Thathri said.

Tagged in ,
Related News