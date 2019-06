The Police has retrieved body of a missing elderly person from a power project canal in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Abdul Sattar Ahangar, 88, a resident of Bijhama. He was missing since June 4. The family of the deceased had already lodged a missing report at police station Bijhama. The body was later sent to SDH Uri, where a team doctors conducted autopsy. The body was handed over to the deceased family for the last rites.