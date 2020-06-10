Body of missing soldier fished out from dam in B'la

The body of a soldier who was missing for the last five days was fished out from a dam here on Wednesday, a police official said.

The official said the soldier, Afsar Singh, of Army’s 5-Jatt, had slipped into river Jhelum and after five days of search, his body was recovered from the dam in Boniyar area of this district.

The CCTV footage had shown the missing soldier leaving his service weapon and mobile phone on the banks of river following which he was untraceable.

“After the CCTV footage, it was presumed that the soldier had slipped in to the river and therefore search was carried out to trace his body. On Wednesday, the body was seen floating in the dam at Boniyar,” said the official.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Abdul Qayoom, confirmed the body has been located. He said a police party was sent to the spot and further investigation has been taken up.