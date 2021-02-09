Body of missing teenager found, investigations started: Police

The body of a 13-year-old boy who had gone missing since last week in central Kashmir’s Budgam district has been recovered, Police said Tuesday.

It said that the teenager identified as Shahid Farooq, son of Farooq Ahmad Malik of Shah Mohalla, Soibugh Budgam, had gone missing since February 3.

“Locals spotted his body in an apple orchard,” Police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Budgam, Nagupre Amod Ashok said that on February 5, Police Post Soibugh received a complaint from Farooq Malik that his son had gone out to buy groceries and not returned home.

He said that on receiving this report, an FIR was registered and search started.

“However, Tuesday morning locals informed us that the body of the missing child was lying in an orchard in village Pymus,” SSP Budgam said.

He said that a Police party reached the spot and took custody of the body. Medico-legal investigation has been started, Ashok said.